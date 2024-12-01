The UAB Blazers will host the MTSU Blue Raiders in non-conference action on Sunday in Birmingham. These two former Conference USA rivals have continued to schedule each other even after UAB left for the American Athletic Conference. UAB is 4-4 on the season, while MTSU is off to a 5-2 start. However, it's the Blazers who hold a 9-1 edge in the head-to-head rivalry over the last 10 games and they're 7-3 against the spread during that span.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. The Blazers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest UAB vs. MTSU odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before entering any MTSU vs. UAB picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 season on a 162-118 betting roll (+1952) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on UAB vs. MTSU and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for MTSU vs. UAB:

UAB vs. MTSU spread: UAB -7.5

UAB vs. MTSU over/under: 155.5 points

UAB vs. MTSU money line: UAB -316, MTSU +249

UAB vs. MTSU picks: See picks here

UAB vs. MTSU streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why UAB can cover

The Blazers are coming off a 98-86 win over Louisiana on Monday where they absolutely dominated the offensive glass. UAB had 19 offensive rebounds in the game while Louisiana only managed 19 defensive rebounds, and those second-chance opportunities made all the difference in the game.

Alejandro Vasquez led all scorers with 25 points for UAB, while Yaxel Lendeborg had 20 points. Christian Coleman contributed a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the victory and UAB shot 48.6% from the floor as a team. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why MTSU can cover

Middle Tennessee is coming off an 80-69 loss to Bradley in the championship game of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Blue Raiders beat Ohio and South Florida on the way to the tournament final but were ultimately undone by a poor shooting night, as they went 6-for-26 from the 3-point line.

MTSU did get 15 points from Chris Loofe off the bench in the loss and the offense has averaged 86.8 points per game in victories this season. Jestin Porter is averaging 16.7 points per game to lead the team, while Essam Mostafa is averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make UAB vs. MTSU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 149 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins MTSU vs. UAB, and which side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.