The 2024-25 college basketball season continues on Thursday with the UAB Blazers taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in a battle between two teams who used to be conference rivals. Both teams used to play in the Sun Belt but only Southern Miss remains in the conference after UAB left for the AAC last season. The Golden Eagles are 1-0 after a win over Bowling Green to open their season, while the Blazers are 0-1 after suffering a loss to Vermont in their opener.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The Blazers are favored by 13.5 points in the latest UAB vs. Southern Miss odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

UAB vs. Southern Miss spread: UAB -13.5

UAB vs. Southern Miss over/under: 150.5 points

UAB vs. Southern Miss money line: UAB -1205, USM +737

Why UAB can cover

The Blazers are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance last season but suffered a narrow first round defeat to San Diego State (69-65). It was Andy Kennedy's second time taking the program to the Big Dance in three years and the Blazers are now 101-38 in his four years at the helm.

Leading scorer and rebounder Yaxel Lendeborg returned from that squad and he had a massive performance in the loss to Vermont. Lendeborg scored 22 points and snatched 15 rebounds in the 67-62 defeat and he also blocked five shots.

Why Southern Miss can cover

The Golden Eagles went 16-16 a season ago and finished 9-9 in the Sun Belt but they opened their season with a quality 77-68 win over Bowling Green. All five Southern Miss starters reached double-figures in scoring and Christian Watson led the way with 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

Andre Curbelo had 16 points and eight assists in the victory and he's one of the more experienced guards in the country after spending two seasons at Illinois and one season at St. John's prior to spending the last two years in Hattiesburg. Southern Miss has also covered the spread in seven of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with UAB.

