Halftime Report
Cal Poly is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against UC Davis.
Cal Poly came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Cal Poly Mustangs @ UC Davis Aggies
Current Records: Cal Poly 5-4, UC Davis 3-4
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
Cal Poly is preparing for their first Big West matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the UC Davis Aggies will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Center. The Aggies are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Mustangs in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Cal Poly's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Stanford on Saturday. Cal Poly came out on top against Stanford by a score of 97-90. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mustangs.
Meanwhile, UC Davis took a serious blow against Oregon State on Saturday, falling 90-57. The Aggies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Cal Poly now has a winning record of 5-4. As for UC Davis, they now have a losing record at 3-4.
Cal Poly came up short against UC Davis when the teams last played back in February, falling 59-52. Can Cal Poly avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UC Davis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 157.5 points.
Series History
UC Davis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.
- Feb 03, 2024 - UC Davis 59 vs. Cal Poly 52
- Dec 30, 2023 - UC Davis 71 vs. Cal Poly 46
- Feb 25, 2023 - UC Davis 58 vs. Cal Poly 52
- Jan 21, 2023 - UC Davis 65 vs. Cal Poly 63
- Mar 08, 2022 - UC Davis 63 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Cal Poly 82 vs. UC Davis 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - UC Davis 68 vs. Cal Poly 66
- Feb 26, 2021 - UC Davis 69 vs. Cal Poly 61
- Feb 20, 2020 - UC Davis 77 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 51