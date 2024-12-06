Halftime Report

Cal Poly is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against UC Davis.

Cal Poly came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Cal Poly 5-4, UC Davis 3-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

Cal Poly is preparing for their first Big West matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the UC Davis Aggies will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Center. The Aggies are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Mustangs in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Cal Poly's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Stanford on Saturday. Cal Poly came out on top against Stanford by a score of 97-90. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mustangs.

Meanwhile, UC Davis took a serious blow against Oregon State on Saturday, falling 90-57. The Aggies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Cal Poly now has a winning record of 5-4. As for UC Davis, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Cal Poly came up short against UC Davis when the teams last played back in February, falling 59-52. Can Cal Poly avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Davis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.