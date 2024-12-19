Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UC Davis and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 32-25 lead against Idaho.

UC Davis entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Idaho step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Idaho 4-7, UC Davis 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies will take on the Idaho Vandals in a holiday battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at University Credit Union Center. The Aggies will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Last Saturday, UC Davis beat Sacramento State 69-62.

Meanwhile, Idaho might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting UC San Diego an easy 80-56 victory. The matchup marked the Vandals' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

UC Davis' win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Idaho, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-7.

Going forward, UC Davis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Idaho against the spread have faith in an upset since their 3-6 ATS record can't hold a candle to UC Davis' 6-3.

UC Davis didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Idaho in their previous meeting back in November, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. Will UC Davis repeat their success, or does Idaho have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Davis is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis and Idaho both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.