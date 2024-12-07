Who's Playing
UCSB Gauchos @ UC Davis Aggies
Current Records: UCSB 6-2, UC Davis 4-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
UCSB has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Center. The Gauchos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.6 points per game this season.
UCSB's usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Thursday's dud, when UC San Diego offense got past them with ease. UCSB took an 84-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of UC San Diego on Thursday. The Gauchos didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, UC Davis was able to grind out a solid win over Cal Poly on Thursday, taking the game 77-66. That looming 77-66 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Aggies yet this season.
UC Davis was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.
UCSB's loss dropped their record down to 6-2. As for UC Davis, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UCSB has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for UC Davis, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their field goals this season. Given UCSB's sizable advantage in that area, UC Davis will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, UCSB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).
Odds
UCSB is a 3.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 143.5 points.
Series History
UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.
- Feb 01, 2024 - UC Davis 79 vs. UCSB 69
- Dec 28, 2023 - UC Davis 76 vs. UCSB 62
- Mar 02, 2023 - UCSB 89 vs. UC Davis 86
- Feb 11, 2023 - UCSB 84 vs. UC Davis 74
- Feb 24, 2022 - UCSB 76 vs. UC Davis 69
- Mar 12, 2021 - UCSB 71 vs. UC Davis 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - UCSB 89 vs. UC Davis 86
- Jan 29, 2021 - UCSB 72 vs. UC Davis 51
- Feb 22, 2020 - UCSB 70 vs. UC Davis 56
- Feb 13, 2020 - UC Davis 84 vs. UCSB 75