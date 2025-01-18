Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Cal Poly 6-13, UC Irvine 16-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Mustangs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the UC Irvine Anteaters will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. The Mustangs are staggering into the matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while the Anteaters will skip in buoyed by six consecutive wins.

The experts predicted Cal Poly would be headed in after a win, but UC Davis made sure that didn't happen. Cal Poly took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of UC Davis on Thursday. The contest marked the Mustangs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine made easy work of CS Fullerton on Thursday and carried off an 82-62 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Anteaters have posted against the Titans since February 1, 2020.

Cal Poly's defeat dropped their record down to 6-13. As for UC Irvine, they pushed their record up to 16-2 with the victory, which was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season.

While only Cal Poly took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Cal Poly opened the new year with a less-than-successful 98-89 loss to UC Irvine. Can Cal Poly avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 15.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.