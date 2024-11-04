Who's Playing

Chapman Panthers @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Chapman 0-0, UC Irvine 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Chapman Panthers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the UC Irvine Anteaters. Tip off is scheduled at 11:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Bren Events Center.

Looking back to last season, UC Irvine had a stellar season and finished 24-8.

Everything came up roses for UC Irvine against Chapman in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, as the team secured a 96-50 victory. In that matchup, UC Irvine amassed a halftime lead of 49-17, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Series History

UC Irvine has won all of the games they've played against Chapman in the last 9 years.