Who's Playing

Chapman Panthers @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Chapman 0-0, UC Irvine 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Chapman Panthers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the UC Irvine Anteaters. Tip off is scheduled at 11:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Bren Events Center.

Looking back to last season, UC Irvine had a stellar season and finished 24-8.

Everything came up roses for UC Irvine against Chapman in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, as the team secured a 96-50 victory. In that matchup, UC Irvine amassed a halftime lead of 49-17, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Series History

UC Irvine has won all of the games they've played against Chapman in the last 9 years.

  • Nov 07, 2022 - UC Irvine 96 vs. Chapman 50
  • Nov 14, 2017 - UC Irvine 91 vs. Chapman 52
  • Dec 18, 2015 - UC Irvine 65 vs. Chapman 51