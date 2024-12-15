Who's Playing

St. Francis III Fighting Saints @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: St. Francis III 0-1, UC Riverside 6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders will take on the St. Francis III Fighting Saints in a holiday battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, UC Riverside beat CS Fullerton 75-68.

Even though they won, UC Riverside struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, St. Francis III had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against UIC, falling 91-43. The Fighting Saints were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-22.

UC Riverside is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for St. Francis III, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.