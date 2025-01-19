Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UC Riverside looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 44-35 lead against UC San Diego.

UC Riverside entered the match with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will UC San Diego hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: UC San Diego 15-3, UC Riverside 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Riverside will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UC San Diego Tritons will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

UC Riverside is headed into the contest having just suffered their closest defeat since March 2, 2024 on Thursday. They fell just short of UCSB by a score of 66-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Highlanders have suffered against the Gauchos since January 25, 2020.

Even though they lost, UC Riverside smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UCSB only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego humbled LBSU with an 80-54 smackdown. The Tritons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 21 points or more this season.

UC Riverside's defeat dropped their record down to 10-8. As for UC San Diego, they pushed their record up to 15-3 with the victory, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: UC Riverside has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only UC San Diego took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This will be UC Riverside's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 9.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UC San Diego.