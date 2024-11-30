Who's Playing

La Verne Leopards @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: La Verne 0-1, UC San Diego 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, UC San Diego is heading back home. They will welcome the La Verne Leopards at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at LionTree Arena. The Tritons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

UC San Diego is headed into the match having just posted their biggest win since November 13, 2023 on Saturday. They took their game with ease, bagging an 80-45 victory over Toledo.

Tyler McGhie was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (62.5%). Another player making a difference was Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, who went 8 for 10 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds.

La Verne kicked off their season on the road on November 4th and hit a couple of potholes. They were dealt a punishing 93-48 loss at the hands of LBSU. The Leopards were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

UC San Diego's win bumped their record up to 5-2. As for La Verne, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for UC San Diego against La Verne in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 116-57 victory. In that matchup, UC San Diego amassed a halftime lead of 59-30, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

UC San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.