Who's Playing
FAU Owls @ UCF Knights
Current Records: FAU 2-0, UCF 2-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $1.29
What to Know
The UCF Knights will face off against the FAU Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Addition Financial Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Friday, UCF was able to grind out a solid win over PFW, taking the game 75-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Knights.
Among those leading the charge was Jordan Ivy-Curry, who posted 18 points in addition to three steals. Another player making a difference was Moustapha Thiam, who earned 13 points along with six rebounds.
UCF smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.
Meanwhile, FAU took their contest on Friday with ease, bagging a 99-49 victory over Coastal Georgia. With the Owls ahead 51-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.
UCF's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for FAU, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season.
UCF and FAU were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in November of 2018, but UCF came up empty-handed after an 80-79 loss. Can UCF avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Looking ahead, UCF is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-12 record against the spread.
Odds
UCF is a solid 5.5-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 154.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCF and FAU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.
- Nov 11, 2018 - FAU 80 vs. UCF 79
- Dec 12, 2015 - UCF 75 vs. FAU 61