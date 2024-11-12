Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ UCF Knights

Current Records: FAU 2-0, UCF 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The UCF Knights will face off against the FAU Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Addition Financial Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, UCF was able to grind out a solid win over PFW, taking the game 75-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Knights.

Among those leading the charge was Jordan Ivy-Curry, who posted 18 points in addition to three steals. Another player making a difference was Moustapha Thiam, who earned 13 points along with six rebounds.

UCF smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, FAU took their contest on Friday with ease, bagging a 99-49 victory over Coastal Georgia. With the Owls ahead 51-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

UCF's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for FAU, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season.

UCF and FAU were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in November of 2018, but UCF came up empty-handed after an 80-79 loss. Can UCF avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Looking ahead, UCF is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-12 record against the spread.

Odds

UCF is a solid 5.5-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

UCF and FAU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.