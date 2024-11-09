Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UCF and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against PFW.

If UCF keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, PFW will have to make due with a 1-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ UCF Knights

Current Records: PFW 1-0, UCF 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons are headed away from home for the first time to take on the UCF Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Addition Financial Arena. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

PFW is headed out to face UCF after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. PFW put a hurting on Bluffton to the tune of 99-47 on Monday. With the Mastodons ahead 49-26 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

PFW was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bluffton only posted nine.

Meanwhile, UCF's game on Monday was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They had just enough and edged Texas A&M out 64-61.

Darius Johnson was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 24 points in addition to five assists and three steals. JJ Taylor was another key player, posting ten points plus two steals and two blocks.

PFW is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-12-1 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, PFW was a solid 7-6 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $694.20. On the other hand, UCF will play as the favorite, and the team was 11-4 as such last season.

Odds

UCF is a big 10.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

