The UConn Huskies will take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Tuesday in the 2024 Maui Invitational following the first loss of the season for the two-time defending national champions. UConn lost to Memphis, 99-97, in overtime in the opening round of the Maui Invitational on Monday to fall to 4-1. Colorado lost to Michigan State, 72-56, on Monday in its first game of the Maui Invitational 2024 to drop to 4-1 overall this season. Monday was Connecticut's first loss since Feb. 20, 2023 to break a 17-game winning streak, including postseason play.

Colorado vs. UConn spread: UConn -15.5

Colorado vs. UConn over/under: 143.5 points

Colorado vs. UConn money line: UConn -1493, Colorado +853

COL: The Buffaloes are 2-1 ATS over their last three games

UCONN: The Huskies are 3-2 ATS this season

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado had been performing well offensive, scoring at least 82 points in three straight games before a 72-56 loss to Michigan State on Monday. The Buffaloes won three of their first four games by at least 20 points coming off a 26-11 season, their most victories in program history as more than just the football program has seen a resurgence over recent years. Colorado has won more than 20 games in five of its last six seasons as Tad Boyle enters his 15th season as head coach with 13 winning seasons over his first 14 years.

Elijah Malone, a two-time NAIA All-American before transferring to Colorado, leads the Buffaloes at 14 points per game. The 6-foot-10 senior also leads the team in blocks (1.6 per game) and is second in rebounding (5.6 per game) as a physical, imposing force in the paint. Andrej Jakimovski, a fifth-year senior transfer from Washington State, is second in scoring at 12.2 ppg. See which team to pick here.

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies certainly didn't travel to Hawaii with intentions to play in the fifth-place side of the bracket, but after allowing Memphis to shoot 54.7% from the floor in Monday's loss, that's the situation UConn is in. The lack of defensive dominance is uncharacteristic for UConn, which is holding teams to 36.7% shooting this season, which ranks 17th in college basketball. The Huskies also have the 19th-best scoring defense in the country, allowing 60.6 ppg, so there's reason to believe they'll have a better defensive performance on Tuesday.

A coach like Dan Hurley doesn't typically take losing well, so you can expect it wasn't a pleasant postgame locker room. UConn, the No. 2 team in the nation, still has two games left in Hawaii regardless of the results and it would be extremely detrimental to its ranking if the Huskies lose again this week, so you can expect a more focused effort on Tuesday. UConn has four players averaging at least 12.8 points per game, led by Alex Karaban's 16.8 ppg, as the Huskies' depth may be too much for Colorado. See which team to pick here.

