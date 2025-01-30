Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: CSNorthridge 13-7, UCSB 13-7

What to Know

What to Know

After two games on the road, UCSB is heading back home. They and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thunderdome. The Gauchos are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, UCSB earned an 83-75 win over CS Fullerton.

Even though they won, UCSB struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, after some red-hot attacks on offense in their last three matches, CSNorthridge finally fizzled out on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 79-54 to UC San Diego. The Matadors haven't had much luck with the Tritons recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

UCSB is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for CSNorthridge, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 13-7.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UCSB has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've drained 46.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCSB couldn't quite finish off CSNorthridge in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 and fell 87-84. Will UCSB have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UCSB is a slight 1.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Matadors as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.