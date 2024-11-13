Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Fresno State 1-0, UCSB 2-0

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will face off against the UCSB Gauchos at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thunderdome. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Fresno State is headed out to face UCSB after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Fresno State came out on top against Sacramento State by a score of 64-57 on Friday.

Among those leading the charge was Amar Augillard, who posted 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Alex Crawford, who earned nine points along with five rebounds.

Fresno State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for UCSB against Portland on Saturday as the team secured a 94-53 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-28.

UCSB got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jason Fontenet II out in front who went 8 for 9 en route to 21 points. The dominant performance also gave Fontenet II a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (83.3%). Kenny Pohto was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Fresno State came up short against UCSB in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 69-65. Can Fresno State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Fresno State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-16 record against the spread.

UCSB is a big 13.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

UCSB has won both of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last 2 years.