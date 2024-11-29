Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-6, UCSB 5-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UCSB. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Thunderdome. The Gauchos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.3 points per game this season.

UCSB is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 151.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took down Eastern Washington 67-51 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 94-48 bruising that Utah dished out on Tuesday. The over/under was set at 141.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the defeat, Miss Valley State had strong showings from Arthur Tate, who had 23 points, and Walter Hamilton, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds. Hamilton continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

UCSB's win bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Miss Valley State, their loss dropped their record down to 1-6.

Odds

UCSB is a big 31.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 30.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

