Who's Playing

Westcliff Warriors @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Westcliff 0-0, UCSB 7-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Westcliff Warriors will start their season against the UCSB Gauchos. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thunderdome.

The experts predicted UCSB would be headed in after a win, but Missouri State made sure that didn't happen. UCSB took a 68-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of Missouri State on Sunday. The contest marked the Gauchos' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

They dropped their record down to 7-5 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Westcliff, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished 0-3.