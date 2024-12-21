Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Boston U. 5-6, UMass Lowell 9-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.

What to Know

Boston U. and UMass Lowell are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Boston U. Terriers are taking a road trip to face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center.

Boston U. will head into Friday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Friday after a huge 38-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of Merrimack by a score of 64-61.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.7 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They walked away with a 78-67 win over the Skyhawks. The score was all tied up 33-33 at the break, but the River Hawks were the better team in the second half.

Boston U. now has a losing record at 5-6. As for UMass Lowell, their victory was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boston U. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Boston U. came up short against UMass Lowell when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 71-63. Can Boston U. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell and Boston U. both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.