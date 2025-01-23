Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Maine 12-8, UMass Lowell 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Maine Black Bears and the UMass Lowell River Hawks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Black Bears in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

UMass Lowell is hoping to do what UMBC couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Maine's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Maine was the clear victor by an 87-62 margin over UMBC. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Black Bears considering their 57-point performance the contest before.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell suffered their biggest loss since November 15, 2024 on Saturday. They suffered a grim 85-62 defeat to Bryant.

Even though they lost, UMass Lowell smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Maine's victory bumped their record up to 12-8. As for UMass Lowell, their loss dropped their record down to 13-6.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Maine just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've made 49.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Maine beat UMass Lowell 71-65 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Maine since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a 3.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.