Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UMass Lowell and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N.J. Tech 39-26.

UMass Lowell came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: N.J. Tech 3-13, UMass Lowell 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UMass Lowell. They and the N.J. Tech Highlanders will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.1 points per game this season.

UMass Lowell is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Vermont just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 67-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the River Hawks in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost six in a row.

UMass Lowell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Vermont pulled down 17.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 87-64 punch to the gut against UMBC on Thursday.

UMass Lowell's loss ended a 14-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-5. As for N.J. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.1 points per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 63. The only thing between UMass Lowell and another offensive beatdown is N.J. Tech. Will they be able to keep them contained?

UMass Lowell came up short against N.J. Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 71-64. Will UMass Lowell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 20-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.