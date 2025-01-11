Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: N.J. Tech 3-13, UMass Lowell 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.1 points per game this season.

UMass Lowell is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Vermont just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell to the Catamounts 67-63. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the River Hawks in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost six in a row.

UMass Lowell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Vermont pulled down 17.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech suffered a painful 87-64 defeat at the hands of UMBC on Thursday.

UMass Lowell's loss ended a 14-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-5. As for N.J. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.1 points per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 63. The only thing between UMass Lowell and another offensive beatdown is N.J. Tech. Will they be able to keep them contained?

UMass Lowell came up short against N.J. Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 71-64. Will UMass Lowell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.