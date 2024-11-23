Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Quinnipiac 3-2, UMass Lowell 3-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

UMass Lowell is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Fisher to the tune of 121-66 on Wednesday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-30.

UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac was able to grind out a solid win over Navy on Tuesday, taking the game 74-63. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bobcats.

Quinnipiac's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Amarri Monroe, who scored 16 points along with two steals. What's more, Monroe also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Paul Otieno was another key player, earning six points plus ten rebounds and two blocks.

UMass Lowell now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Quinnipiac, they now also have a winning record of 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UMass Lowell has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UMass Lowell is expected to win, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.