Who's Playing

Cairn Highlanders @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Cairn 0-0, UMBC 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cairn Highlanders will start their season against the UMBC Retrievers. Tip off is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

UMBC will bounce into Tuesday's matchup after (finally) beating Towson, who they had gone 0-6 against in their six prior meetings. UMBC walked away with an 84-71 victory over Towson on Saturday.

UMBC now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Cairn, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-2), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.