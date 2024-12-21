Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 8-4, UNCW 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

TV: FloSports

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNC-Ash. has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the UNCW Seahawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trask Coliseum. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.8 points per game this season.

On Thursday, UNC-Ash. took their match with ease, bagging a 114-60 victory over VA-Lynchburg. With the Bulldogs ahead 60-34 at the half, the game was all but over already.

UNC-Ash. was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VA-Lynchburg only posted two.

Meanwhile, UNCW earned a 79-66 win over FGCU on Wednesday.

UNCW got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Newby out in front who went 7 for 13 en route to 21 points. Newby had some trouble finding his footing against Howard on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Ross, who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

UNC-Ash.'s win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4. As for UNCW, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.8 points per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. lost to UNCW on the road by a decisive 83-66 margin in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can UNC-Ash. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCW has won both of the games they've played against UNC-Ash. in the last 4 years.