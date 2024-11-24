Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Grambling State 1-3, USC 4-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for USC. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Grambling State Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Galen Center. The Trojans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, USC beat San Jose State 82-68.

USC got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Chibuzo Agbo out in front who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Agbo had some trouble finding his footing against California on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Terrance Williams II was another key player, going 8 for 12 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds.

USC was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Grambling State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 80-58 punch to the gut against New Mexico. The Tigers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Grambling State's loss came about despite a quality game from P.J. Eason, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Eason had some trouble finding his footing against Florida two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround.

USC's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Grambling State, they now have a losing record at 1-3.

Odds

USC is a big 18.5-point favorite against Grambling State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

