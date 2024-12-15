Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Montana State 5-5, USC 6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats are taking a road trip to face off against the USC Trojans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Galen Center. The Bobcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Montana State was able to grind out a solid win over Kansas City, taking the game 74-62. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, USC had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past Washington 85-61 last Saturday. With the Trojans ahead 51-25 at the half, the match was all but over already.

USC got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Desmond Claude out in front who went 5 for 6 en route to 20 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Saint Thomas, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Even though they won, USC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Montana State has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-5 record this season. As for USC, their win bumped their record up to 6-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: Montana State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. It's a different story for USC, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8. Given Montana State's sizable advantage in that area, USC will need to find a way to close that gap.

Montana State is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on USC against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-8 ATS record can't hold a candle to Montana State's 6-3.

Odds

USC is a big 9.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

