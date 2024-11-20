Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ USC Trojans

Current Records: San Jose State 1-4, USC 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for USC. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the San Jose State Spartans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Galen Center. The Trojans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

San Jose State is facing USC at the wrong time: USC suffered their first home loss of the season on Sunday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 71-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Bears. The loss was the Trojans' first of the season.

USC's defeat came about despite a quality game from Desmond Claude, who posted 20 points.

Meanwhile, San Jose State couldn't handle UCSB on Sunday and fell 64-59.

San Jose State's loss came about despite a quality game from Josh Uduje, who went 9 for 16 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds.

USC's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-1. As for San Jose State, they dropped their record down to 1-4 with the loss, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: USC hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 7.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

USC is a big 19.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.