Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-11, UT Arlington 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at College Park Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Mavericks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Saturday, UT Arlington needed a bit of extra time to put away Abilene Christian. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 victory over the Wildcats. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Mavericks have posted since March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. The matchup between them and Cal Baptist wasn't particularly close, with Southern Utah falling 76-60.

Southern Utah struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

UT Arlington's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-11. As for Southern Utah, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 9-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UT Arlington has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UT Arlington came up short against Southern Utah in their previous meeting on January 11th, falling 73-68. Will UT Arlington have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UT Arlington is a big 9.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

UT Arlington and Southern Utah both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.