Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Le Moyne 2-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, UT-Rio Grande Valley is heading back home. They will welcome the Le Moyne Dolphins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past five contests -- so hopefully the Dolphins like a good challenge.

UT-Rio Grande Valley will head into Monday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Monday after a huge 25-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Wisconsin by a score of 87-84. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Saturday (83), the Vaqueros still had to take the loss.

Despite their loss, UT-Rio Grande Valley saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who posted 19 points in addition to eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Abdul-Hakim a new career-high in field goal percentage (50%). Trey Miller was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 12 points plus six assists.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 82-61 punch to the gut against TX A&M-CC on Saturday. The Dolphins were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-20.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's defeat was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Le Moyne, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.