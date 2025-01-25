Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Grand Canyon 14-5, Utah Tech 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Grand Canyon is 7-1 against Utah Tech since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Burns Arena. Despite being away, the Antelopes are looking at a 13.5-point advantage in the spread.

Utah Tech is hoping to do what Southern Utah couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Grand Canyon's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Grand Canyon enjoyed a cozy 74-59 victory over Southern Utah.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech lost to Utah Valley on the road by a decisive 96-80 margin on Saturday. The Trailblazers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Utah Tech struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 11.6 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've fallen to only 6.8 per game.

Grand Canyon is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for Utah Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

Grand Canyon beat Utah Tech 73-61 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grand Canyon since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 13.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Utah Tech.