Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Tarleton State 7-10, Utah Tech 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Tarleton State is 6-1 against Utah Tech since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Burns Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Utah Tech is hoping to do what Southern Utah couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Tarleton State's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Tarleton State walked away with a 74-66 victory over Southern Utah.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Utah Tech, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road two weeks ago. They came out on top against UT Arlington by a score of 74-62 on Thursday.

Utah Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UT Arlington only posted eight.

Tarleton State's win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-10. As for Utah Tech, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-11.

Tarleton State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Utah Tech and Tarleton State pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Utah Tech is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Utah Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Tarleton State has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Utah Tech.