Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Queens 2-0, Utah 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Queens Royals are taking a road trip to face off against the Utah Utes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Queens will face Utah after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Friday which, to be fair, was an imposing 160 points. Queens walked away with a 67-54 victory over Western Carolina. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Royals.

Queens smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Utah was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat Cent. Arkansas 98-63. With the Utes ahead 45-18 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Utah's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Mike Sharavjamts, who posted 13 points in addition to eight assists and eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jake Wahlin, who had nine points along with six steals and four blocks.

Queens' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Utah, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0.

Queens must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 22.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Utah is a big 22.5-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.