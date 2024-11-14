The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-1) are hosting the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) in a college basketball matinee on Thursday afternoon. On Tuesday, North Dakota defeated Dickinson State, 85-54. Meanwhile, Utah Valley blew out UTEP, 89-60, in its last outing. This was the Wolverines' second straight win by double digits. North Dakota finished with an 18-14 overall record last season, while Utah State went 16-16 a season ago.

Tipoff from Betty Engelstad Sioux Center is at 1 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Utah Valley vs. North Dakota odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Utah Valley vs. North Dakota picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Utah Valley vs. North Dakota spread: Wolverines -5.5

Utah Valley vs. North Dakota over/under: 145.5 points

Utah Valley vs. North Dakota money line: Utah Valley -240, North Dakota +196

UVU: Utah Valley is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games on the road

UND: North Dakota is 5-2 in its last seven games at home

Why Utah Valley can cover

The Wolverines have multiple guys who can score the basketball. Junior guard Dominick Nelson is a solid playmaker and shot-creator in the backcourt. Nelson averages a team-high 17 points with seven rebounds and shoots 68% from the field. He's scored at least 13 points and knocked down 60% from the field in both games this season. On Saturday, Nelson had 21 points and eight boards.

Sophomore guard Tanner Toolson is a floor spacer and shooter out on the perimeter. Toolson averages 15.5 points and six rebounds, while shooting 46% from 3-point land. The Washington native has scored 15 points and made three 3-pointers in both games this year. On Saturday, Toolson had 16 points and went 4-of-7 from downtown.

Why North Dakota can cover

Junior guard Treysen Eaglestaff has been the Fighting Hawks' top playmaker over the past two seasons. Eaglestaff is a three-level scorer and creates his own shot. The North Dakota native logs 14.5 points and 2.5 assists, while making 37% of his 3-point attempts. In his last outing, Eaglestaff had 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Sophomore guard Mier Panoam is another additional force in the backcourt. Panoam finds his way to the rim as a cutter and owns a soft touch around the rim. The Arkansas native averages 10 points and six rebounds, while connecting on 50% of his shots. On Tuesday against Dickinson State, he had 10 points and seven rebounds.

How to make Utah Valley vs. North Dakota picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 142 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations.

