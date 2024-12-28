Who's Playing

N. New Mexico Eagles @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: N. New Mexico 0-3, UTEP 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The UTEP Miners' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the N. New Mexico Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Don Haskins Center. The Miners will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, UTEP slipped by Yale 75-74.

UTEP's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Otis Frazier III led the charge by earning 15 points plus five rebounds and two steals. What's more, Frazier III also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Another player making a difference was Kevin Kalu, who went 5 for 6 en route to 10 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks.

Even though they won, UTEP struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Yale pulled down 16.

Meanwhile, N. New Mexico's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Thursday after their seventh straight defeat dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 87-50 bruising that N. Mex. State dished out last Thursday. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-18.

UTEP's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-3. As for N. New Mexico, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UTEP has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 42.2% of their threes per game. However, it's not like N. New Mexico struggles in that department as they've made 38.6% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for UTEP against N. New Mexico in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, as the squad secured an 87-50 victory. In that contest, UTEP amassed a halftime lead of 46-19, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

UTEP has won both of the games they've played against N. New Mexico in the last 3 years.