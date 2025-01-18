Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Wake Forest 13-4, Va. Tech 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. The Demon Deacons are coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

On Wednesday, Wake Forest earned an 80-67 win over Stanford.

Hunter Sallis and Tre'Von Spillers were among the main playmakers for Wake Forest as the former went 12 for 17 en route to 30 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The matchup was Sallis' sixth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past North Carolina State 79-76. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 18:10 mark of the second half, when the Hokies were facing a 49-34 deficit.

Va. Tech can attribute much of their success to Toibu Lawal, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Lawal a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six). Jaden Schutt was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

Wake Forest's victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-4. As for Va. Tech, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-9 record this season.

Wake Forest came up short against Va. Tech in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 87-76. Can Wake Forest avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.