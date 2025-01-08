Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Indiana State 9-6, Valparaiso 9-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Indiana State Sycamores and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Sycamores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.4 points per game this season.

On Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indiana State beat Evansville 66-62.

Indiana State can attribute much of their success to Jaden Daughtry, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso hadn't done well against N. Iowa recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Valparaiso walked away with an 80-73 victory over N. Iowa. The Beacons' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Valparaiso can attribute much of their success to Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro, who went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Tyler Schmidt, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds and three steals.

Indiana State has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for Valparaiso, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Indiana State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Indiana State took their victory against Valparaiso in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 83-64. Will Indiana State repeat their success, or does Valparaiso have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.