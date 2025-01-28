Who's Playing

S. Illinois Salukis @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: S. Illinois 9-12, Valparaiso 10-11

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the S. Illinois Salukis and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Salukis will be strutting in after a win while the Beacons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

S. Illinois is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They snuck past UIC with an 89-85 victory on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

S. Illinois' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ali Dibba, who scored 26 points in addition to two steals, and Kennard Davis, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Evansville. The Beacons didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tyler Schmidt, who posted 13 points plus five steals. Another player making a difference was Kaspar Sepp, who posted eight points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Valparaiso smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Evansville only pulled down four.

S. Illinois is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-12 record this season. As for Valparaiso, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

S. Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over Valparaiso when the teams last played back in January of 2024, winning 75-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for S. Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

S. Illinois has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.