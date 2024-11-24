Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Drake 5-0, Vanderbilt 6-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena. The Bulldogs pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4-point favorite Commodores.

Last Friday, Drake beat FAU 75-63.

Drake got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mitch Mascari out in front who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points. Bennett Stirtz was another key player, scoring 17 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt entered their tilt with Seton Hall on Friday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They enjoyed a cozy 76-60 victory over the Pirates. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Nickel, who earned 24 points. His performance made up for a slower contest against Nevada on Thursday. Another player making a difference was Devin McGlockton, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points.

Drake's win bumped their record up to 5-0. As for Vanderbilt, their victory bumped their record up to 6-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Drake hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a 4-point favorite against Drake, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

