Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Jackson State 0-3, Vanderbilt 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Vanderbilt. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Jackson State Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. The Commodores have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 272 points over their last three matches.

If Vanderbilt beats Jackson State with 85 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two games with that exact score. Vanderbilt enjoyed a cozy 85-69 victory over California on Wednesday.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Tanner, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus three steals. Tanner is crushing it when it comes to steals: he's grabbed at least three every time he's taken the court this season. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Huffman, who had six points in addition to six assists and five rebounds.

Vanderbilt was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as California only posted six.

Meanwhile, Jackson State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: Jackson State lost to Xavier, and Jackson State lost bad. The score wound up at 94-57. The Tigers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their loss, Jackson State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jayme Mitchell Jr., who posted 26 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Mitchell Jr. also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Vanderbilt's win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Jackson State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a big 25.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Commodores, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

