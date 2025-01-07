Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Miss. State 13-1, Vanderbilt 13-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.93

What to Know

Vanderbilt will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Miss. State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a seven-game winning streak alive.

Vanderbilt's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They rang in the new year with an 80-72 win over LSU on Saturday.

Vanderbilt's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from MJ Collins, who went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points plus two steals. Collins had some trouble finding his footing against New Orleans last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of A.J. Hoggard, who scored 17 points.

Vanderbilt smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LSU only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Miss. State against S. Carolina on Saturday as the squad secured an 85-50 victory. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 21 points or more this season.

Miss. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josh Hubbard led the charge by going 7 for 13 en route to 21 points. Hubbard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was KeShawn Murphy, who went 6 for 8 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks.

Vanderbilt's win bumped their record up to 13-1. As for Miss. State, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-1.

While fans of the two teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Miss. State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-6 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Vanderbilt has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Miss. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Commodores as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.