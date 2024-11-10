Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: SE Missouri State 0-1, Vanderbilt 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks are taking a road trip to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Memorial Gym.

SE Missouri State can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. They took a serious blow against Bradley, falling 88-60. The Redhawks haven't had much luck with the Braves recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Md.-E. Shore 102-63. The Commodores were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Devin McGlockton was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jason Edwards, who had 19 points plus five assists.

Vanderbilt smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Md.-E. Shore only pulled down four.

SE Missouri State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a mediocre 8-20-1 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

SE Missouri State ended up a good deal behind Vanderbilt in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, losing 83-65. Can SE Missouri State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a big 26.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Commodores as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Vanderbilt won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.