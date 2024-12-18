Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: The Citadel 5-5, Vanderbilt 9-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Bulldogs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The Citadel will head into Monday's game ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat Cent. Arkansas on Monday, but the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 28-point loss they were dealt on Thursday. The Citadel fell just short of Cent. Arkansas by a score of 73-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Bulldogs have suffered since February 3rd.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three last Sunday. They came out on top against the Horned Frogs by a score of 83-74. The Commodores' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Among those leading the charge was Jason Edwards, who posted 30 points plus two steals. Tyler Tanner was another key player, scoring nine points along with five steals.

The Citadel's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Vanderbilt, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Citadel hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Vanderbilt took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Vanderbilt, as the team is favored by a full 28.5 points. Currently 7-3 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, The Citadel is only 2-5 ATS.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

