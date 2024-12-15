Halftime Report

VCU has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 33-32 lead against Colo. State.

VCU entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Colo. State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Colo. State 5-4, VCU 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Lee's Family Forum -- Henderson, Nevada

Lee's Family Forum -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

VCU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Colo. State Rams at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum. VCU is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

VCU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past Penn 66-47 on Monday. The Rams have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season.

VCU can attribute much of their success to Joe Bamisile, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Max Shulga, who went 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Bamisile a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

VCU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Colo. State faltered in their contest on Saturday. They took a 72-55 bruising from Colorado. The game marked the Rams' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Lake, who earned 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Bowen Born, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

VCU's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-2. As for Colo. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: VCU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

VCU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Colo. State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

