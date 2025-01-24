Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Vermont and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N.J. Tech 34-20.
Vermont came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-15, Vermont 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
Highlanders fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Vermont Catamounts will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Highlanders are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Having struggled with three losses in a row, N.J. Tech finally turned things around against New Hamp. on Saturday. They walked away with a 64-59 win over the Wildcats.
Meanwhile, Vermont earned a 72-64 victory over Binghamton on Thursday.
N.J. Tech's win bumped their record up to 4-15. As for Vermont, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season.
N.J. Tech skirted past Vermont 63-61 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N.J. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Vermont is a big 15.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 15-point favorite.
The over/under is 122.5 points.
Series History
Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.
- Feb 08, 2024 - N.J. Tech 63 vs. Vermont 61
- Jan 13, 2024 - Vermont 76 vs. N.J. Tech 55
- Mar 04, 2023 - Vermont 84 vs. N.J. Tech 57
- Feb 18, 2023 - Vermont 82 vs. N.J. Tech 80
- Jan 22, 2023 - Vermont 85 vs. N.J. Tech 69
- Mar 06, 2022 - Vermont 98 vs. N.J. Tech 59
- Feb 02, 2022 - Vermont 90 vs. N.J. Tech 67
- Jan 19, 2022 - Vermont 83 vs. N.J. Tech 57
- Dec 28, 2020 - N.J. Tech 81 vs. Vermont 80
- Dec 27, 2020 - Vermont 92 vs. N.J. Tech 78