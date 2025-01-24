Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Vermont and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N.J. Tech 34-20.

Vermont came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-15, Vermont 10-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Highlanders fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Vermont Catamounts will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Highlanders are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, N.J. Tech finally turned things around against New Hamp. on Saturday. They walked away with a 64-59 win over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Vermont earned a 72-64 victory over Binghamton on Thursday.

N.J. Tech's win bumped their record up to 4-15. As for Vermont, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season.

N.J. Tech skirted past Vermont 63-61 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N.J. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Vermont is a big 15.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 122.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.