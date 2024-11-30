Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Northeastern 5-2, Vermont 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Vermont Catamounts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium.

Northeastern is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Cal-Baker. just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 68-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Roadrunners. The Huskies didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Northeastern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LA Pratt, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Pratt had some trouble finding his footing against FGCU on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Vermont posted their biggest win since December 20, 2023 on Wednesday. They blew past Plattsburgh State 78-55.

Vermont was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Northeastern's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Vermont, they pushed their record up to 4-4 with the victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Northeastern just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Vermont, though, as they've only made 41.3% of their field goals this season. Given Northeastern's sizable advantage in that area, Vermont will need to find a way to close that gap.

Northeastern couldn't quite finish off Vermont in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 and fell 73-71. Can Northeastern avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northeastern has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Vermont.