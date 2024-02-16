A Big East showdown features the Villanova Wildcats (13-11) going on the road to play the Georgetown Hoyas (8-16) on Friday evening. Villanova has won two of its past three games. On Feb. 11, the Wildcats blew out the Seton Hall 80-54. Meanwhile, Georgetown is on a nine-game losing streak. On Tuesday, No. 17 Creighton beat the Hoyas 94-72.

Tipoff from the John Thompson Jr. Court in Washington D.C. is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Wildcats are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Georgetown odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 139.5. Before making any Georgetown vs. Villanova picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Villanova vs. Georgetown and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Georgetown vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. Georgetown spread: Wildcats -9.5

Villanova vs. Georgetown over/under: 139.5 points

Villanova vs. Georgetown money line: Wildcats -549, Hoyas +404

GTWN: Georgetown has hit the team total Under in 10 of last 17 games at home

NOVA: Villanova has hit the team total Over in eight of last 14 away games

Why Villanova can cover

Senior forward Eric Dixon is the go-to option for the Wildcats. Dixon (6-foot-8, 255 pounds) uses his frame to dominate other players in the lane. Dixon leads the team in scoring (15.8) with 6.3 rebounds per game. In his last contest, he totaled 18 points and five boards.

Guard Mark Armstrong brings a nice combination of athleticism and hard-nosed defense onto the floor. Armstrong has the bounce to play above the rim consistently. The New Jersey native averages 8.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He's scored in double figures in two of his last four games. On Feb. 11 against Seton Hall, Armstrong tallied 12 points and five assists.

Why Georgetown can cover

Sophomore guard Jayden Epps is a polished three-level scorer. Epps has a quick burst and likes to get to his right hand when attacking the lane. The Virginia native ranks fourth in the conference in scoring (17.6) and eighth in assists (4.3). On Jan. 27 versus Providence, Epps notched 26 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Junior guard Dontrez Styles has been a versatile force who plays with outstanding energy. Styles attacks the glass furiously and runs with some toughness. The North Carolina native logs 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. In the Feb. 10 loss to Connecticut, Styles finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

How to make Georgetown vs. Villanova picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 144 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value.

So who wins Villanova vs. Georgetown, and which side of the spread is the better value?