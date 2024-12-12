Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 2-6, Virginia 5-4

When: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

What to Know

After two games on the road, Virginia is heading back home. They will welcome the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers' defense has only allowed 62.3 points per game this season, so the Wildcats' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Virginia is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 63-51 to SMU on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. ended up a good deal behind Minnesota on Sunday and lost 79-62. The Wildcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Bethune-Cook.'s loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brayon Freeman, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus five assists, and Trey Thomas, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points.

Bethune-Cook. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Virginia's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 2-6.