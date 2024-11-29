Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Holy Cross 4-3, Virginia 4-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Virginia. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Holy Cross Crusaders at 4:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Virginia is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Manhattan by a score of 74-65 on Tuesday.

Isaac McKneely and Andrew Rohde were among the main playmakers for Virginia as the former had 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals and the latter went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus four steals.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 80-55 loss at the hands of Maine. The contest marked the Crusaders' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Virginia's win bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Holy Cross, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Virginia has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.4% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Holy Cross struggles in that department as they've drained 37.8% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Virginia is a big 15.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 129 points.

