Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: SMU 12-4, Virginia 8-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers have the home-court advantage, but the Mustangs are expected to win by 6.5 points.

Last Saturday, SMU made easy work of Georgia Tech and carried off a 93-71 victory. The Mustangs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 22 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was B.J. Edwards, who went 8 for 11 en route to 19 points plus six assists and six steals. Another player making a difference was Chuck Harris, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points.

Meanwhile, Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 88-65 punch to the gut against Stanford.

Isaac McKneely put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against California on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Jacob Cofie was another key player, scoring 11 points along with five rebounds.

SMU has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to 8-8.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: SMU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8. Given SMU's sizable advantage in that area, Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

SMU was able to grind out a solid win over Virginia when the teams last played back in December of 2024, winning 63-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for SMU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SMU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.