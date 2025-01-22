Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Furman 15-4, VMI 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Furman has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Hall. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Furman would be headed in after a victory, but Chattanooga made sure that didn't happen. Furman fell to Chattanooga 75-71. The Paladins were up 22-6 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, Furman saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nick Anderson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Anderson a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%). Another player making a difference was Cooper Bowser, who posted nine points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, VMI was able to grind out a solid win over The Citadel on Saturday, taking the game 75-70. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Keydets.

Among those leading the charge was Rickey Bradley Jr., who went 6 for 9 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ Clark, who earned ten points in addition to eight rebounds and two blocks.

Furman's loss dropped their record down to 15-4. As for VMI, their victory ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Furman has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Furman is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Furman is a big 8.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Paladins, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.